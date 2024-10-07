Azerbaijani envoy to UK slams baseless accusations against Baku ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a recent article published in The Telegraph, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov responded to baseless accusations against Azerbaijan in the lead-up to the COP29 climate summit, which the country will host next month.

This will be the first time the COP summit is held in the region, Suleymanov said, emphasizing the focus will be on achieving "tangible progress on climate finance, carbon markets, and solutions for Small Island Developing States," News.Az reports.Suleymanov criticized those who see COP as merely a “kitchen sink discussion club with little real-life impact,” highlighting Azerbaijan’s determination to replace talk with “agreed, practical mechanisms for action.”The ambassador also drew attention to the significant progress made between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that the decision to host COP29 in Baku followed a “breakthrough agreement” between the two nations, a result of "direct, constructive talks."“Armenia and Azerbaijan are closer to a peace agreement than ever before,” the ambassador stated, pointing to the work of border delimitation commissions and a de-facto peace on the ground.Suleymanov further reminded readers that Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was restored in line with “four UN Security Council resolutions” after decades of occupation by Armenia, rejecting recent criticisms. He also dismissed the "commotion" over Foreign Secretary Lammy's remarks, reiterating that Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories was in accordance with international law.Suleymanov accused Armenia of stalling the peace process, describing it as a "key negotiating strategy," and called out Yerevan's inconsistent behavior.“With no evidence save for rhetoric, this is an attempt at diplomatic gaslighting,” he wrote, referring to Armenia’s claims that Azerbaijan is responsible for delaying peace talks.The ambassador also criticized Armenia’s dependence on foreign influence, stating, “Armenia has never really assumed full sovereignty because of external economic and military debt,” and calling on Armenian leaders to "end dependency on external protectors" and focus on regional partnerships.Suleymanov concluded with a call for practical steps towards peace, urging both sides to focus on “removing real obstacles to a long-lasting, sustainable peace.” He warned against political maneuvering, saying that "no foreign treaty is above the Constitution," a lesson learned from Armenia’s rejection of the Zurich Protocol with Türkiye.“The people of Armenia and Azerbaijan deserve no less,” he concluded.

News.Az