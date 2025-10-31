Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani European champion weightlifter breaks new record

Photo: Azertac

Azerbaijani weightlifter Ravin Almammadov achieved a remarkable victory, winning the European championship title in the men’s 79kg category at the continental competition in Durres, Albania.

Almammadov lifted 151kg in the snatch event to earn a bronze medal, before successfully hoisting 189kg in the clean and jerk, securing the gold medal and the overall European crown, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

His combined total of 340kg (151+189) not only earned him the championship title but also set new European Championships records in both the clean and jerk and the total lift.


