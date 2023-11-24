Azerbaijani female chess player crowned world champion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ayan Allahverdiyeva has been crowned world champion at the 2023 World Youth Chess Championship in Montesilvano, Italy, News.az reports.

In the Girls' U18 Section, Ayan Allahverdiyeva proved her mettle by winning the title with an even more impressive score of 9.5/11.

The event brought together about 1000 participants from 94 countries.

News.Az