Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani female wrestler wins Islamic Solidarity Games gold

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani female wrestler wins Islamic Solidarity Games gold
Photo: Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee

Azerbaijani female wrestler Zhala Aliyeva won the gold medal in the 57kg category at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after defeating Türkiye’s Elvira Suleyman 6:2 in the final.

In the women’s 50kg event, Elnura Mammadova secured a bronze medal for Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.

Earlier in the tournament, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67kg) and Murad Ahmadiyev (97kg) both claimed silver medals, adding to Azerbaijan’s growing medal tally.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      