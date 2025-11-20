Azerbaijani female wrestler wins Islamic Solidarity Games gold

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani female wrestler Zhala Aliyeva won the gold medal in the 57kg category at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after defeating Türkiye’s Elvira Suleyman 6:2 in the final.

In the women’s 50kg event, Elnura Mammadova secured a bronze medal for Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.

Earlier in the tournament, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67kg) and Murad Ahmadiyev (97kg) both claimed silver medals, adding to Azerbaijan’s growing medal tally.

News.Az