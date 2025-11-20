Azerbaijani female wrestler wins Islamic Solidarity Games gold
Photo: Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee
Azerbaijani female wrestler Zhala Aliyeva won the gold medal in the 57kg category at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after defeating Türkiye’s Elvira Suleyman 6:2 in the final.
In the women’s 50kg event, Elnura Mammadova secured a bronze medal for Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.
Earlier in the tournament, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67kg) and Murad Ahmadiyev (97kg) both claimed silver medals, adding to Azerbaijan’s growing medal tally.