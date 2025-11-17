Azerbaijani fencer takes bronze at 6th Islamic Solidarity Games
Photo: Azertac
Azerbaijani fencer Vahab Fatullayev has won a bronze medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports, citing local media.
Having lost in the semifinals, the athlete rose to the third step of the podium.
The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21.