Azerbaijani fighters to compete at Karate1 Premier League - Salzburg 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani fighters will vie for medals at the Karate1 Premier League - Salzburg 2020 to be held in Austria from February 28 to March 1.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 14 karate fighters.

The Karate1 Premier League - Salzburg is one of the last events that qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. The points at stake in Salzburg will be essential in defining the competitors who will win the Olympic tickets by standings.

News.Az

News.Az