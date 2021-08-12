Azerbaijani firefighters continue battling forest fires in Turkey (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighting and rescue teams of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, which are in Turkey under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, continue successful operations to extinguish the wildfires in the country.

Over the past day, Azerbaijani firefighters carried out operations to cool the fire hotbeds in the settlements of Otmanlar (Koycegiz district), Yilanli (Menteshi district), and Budjak (Burdur district). A fire was prevented in areas with smoke, the ministry told News.Az.

At the same time, divisions of the ministry continued day-and-night protection of the Yenikoy and Kemerkoy thermal power plants in the Milas district.

The Be-200ES amphibious aircraft of the ministry, involved in cooling measures, made seven flights in the direction of Burdur over the past day and poured off 63 tons of water, and the helicopter of the ministry's aviation detachment made 28 flights in the Koycegiz direction and poured off 70 tons of water.

Despite the fact that firefighting is carried out in difficult areas with mountainous terrain, within the framework of urgent measures in a number of areas, the Azerbaijani fire and rescue teams continued their activities at night hours, too. The activities of the fire and rescue units of the ministry are carried out in close coordination with Turkish firefighters.

