Azerbaijani firefighters fully extinguish fire in Turkey’s Mugla (VIDEO)

The firefighting and rescue teams of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), sent to fraternal Turkey, have fully completed the task set by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and finally extinguished the fires in the Mugla province, Deputy Minister, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev said.

Mirzayev made the statement at a press conference in Mugla on Friday.

The deputy minister, leading Azerbaijan’s firefighting and rescue forces in Turkey, expressed gratitude to the country's people and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their attention and warm attitude towards Azerbaijani firefighters throughout the battle against the wildfires.

News.Az