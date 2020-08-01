Azerbaijani flag hoisted in the city center in Canada's Calgary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The members of the Azerbaijani community have gathered in the city of Calgary, Canada for a rally to support the Azerbaijani Army over the military provocation committed by the Armenian Armed Forces in the border on July 12, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani flag was raised in front of the building of Calgary's municipality and approximately 60 people rallied from the Olympic Plaza to the municipality.

The rally was organized by Alberta-Azerbaijan Culture Community (ALACS).

News.Az