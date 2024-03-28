Another protest against French colonialism held in New Caledonia, Azerbaijani flag raised (PHOTO)

Another protest against French colonialism held in New Caledonia, Azerbaijani flag raised (PHOTO)

Another protest against French colonialism held in New Caledonia, Azerbaijani flag raised (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another protest against French colonialism was held in Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia.

Thousands of people participated in the protest organized against French colonialism, News.Az reports.

The participants chanted slogans against the colonial policy of France and demanded independence.

The prime minister of New Caledonia, Luis Mapu, took part in the action and spoke in front of the protesters.

The participants raised the flags of Azerbaijan, the UN, and New Caledonia.

To express their gratitude to Azerbaijan for always being with them and supporting the fight against neo-colonialism, the participants of the action carried the state attribute of Azerbaijan in the front row and pinned it to the tribune. Some participants in the action even had Azerbaijani and Kanak flags on their shirts.

In all recent protests, Azerbaijani flags are being flown in addition to New Caledonia flags as a sign of gratitude to Azerbaijan.

News.Az