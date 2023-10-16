Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani flag raised in Khankendi and other territories will fly forever: Turkish ambassador

The flag of Azerbaijan, hoisted by President Ilham Aliyev in Aghdara, Khankendi, on the territory of the Sarsang reservoir, in Khojaly, Asgaran, and Khojavend, will fly forever, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said on Monday.

The diplomat made the remarks while speaking at an event organized by the Turkish Embassy in Baku to mark the 500th anniversary of the establishment of Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always supported each other.

“This flag will fly forever. Congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev, brotherly Azerbaijan on the victory,” the ambassador added.


