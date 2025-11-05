Azerbaijani FM, Algerian speaker discuss expanding cooperation in Algiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Algerian Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Boughali discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Algeria, priorities within inter-parliamentary relations, as well as regional issues during their meeting in Algiers on Tuesday.

They noted the broad potential for further strengthening friendship and cooperation, stressing the importance of reciprocal visits in this context. Boughali recalled his participation in the 2022 Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in Baku, as well as the meetings held during Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova’s visit to Algeria, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The two sides emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian fields, as well as through people-to-people contacts. They also highlighted the value of successful cooperation within the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international platforms.

The meeting stressed that inter-parliamentary ties, the activities of friendship groups and reciprocal parliamentary visits form an important dimension of relations between the two countries. They noted that the two parliaments also work together effectively within international parliamentary organizations, and that mutual support between legislative bodies in these platforms is of great significance.

Bayramov informed the Algerian side about the situation in the region following the 2020 Second Karabakh War, including reconstruction and restoration efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, as well as steps taken towards peacebuilding.

The sides also exchanged views on new areas of cooperation and other regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az