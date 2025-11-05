Azerbaijan, Algeria agree to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune have hailed the friendly relations between the two countries, stressing that they are built on mutual respect.

During their meeting in Algiers on Tuesday, the sides exchanged views on the current state of ties and prospects for further development. They also expressed interest in deepening the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Algeria and expanding cooperation in the economic, educational, humanitarian, energy, transport, agricultural, tourism, scientific, and technical fields, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

President Tebboune recalled Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Algeria in November 2022 to participate in the 31st Summit of the League of Arab States, noting that the visit made an important contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries.

Bayramov and Tebboune described the signing of the Agreement on the Establishment of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation as an important step in developing bilateral relations.

The sides also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. They noted that initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship have helped reinforce its position in the international system.

During the meeting, Bayramov briefed the Algerian side on the history of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan’s vision for lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, and the country’s reconstruction and development efforts.

The parties also exchanged views on a number of other regional and international issues.

