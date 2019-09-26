Azerbaijani FM: “Armenia continues apparently disregard the UN Security Council resolutions”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has delivered a speech at the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Ministry told APA.

Mr. Mammadyarov expressed appreciation to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for holding today’s meeting and for its efforts as the current chair of the Movement towards promoting the principles, ideals, and purposes of the Movement.

“The recent economic, social and environmental indicators demonstrate that the models for progress and development need to be modified and adapted. Armed conflicts, aggressive expansionist policies, environmental degradation, human rights abuses, financial crises coupled with the other threats such as terrorism, separatism, transnational organized crime and extremism continue to affect millions of people around the world. The world needs, more than ever, respect for international law and effective global institutions to ensure compliance with it. The role of our Movement in this regard is of utmost significance” Azerbaijani minister said.

Azerbaijani FM noted that the main task before the NAM today is to adjust its role to new realities in the geopolitical landscape by promoting and upholding its founding principles which continue to be as much valid and relevant as they were when incepted: “Challenges to peace and security facing the world nowadays call for strengthening of the international legal order and redoubled efforts at all levels to prevent and resolve conflicts. Strict compliance with generally accepted norms and principles of international law guiding inter-State relations, in particular, those relating to respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and inviolability of their international borders, is imperative to that end.”

“Regretfully, I don’t have any good news, this time either, to share with you concerning the settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenia continues apparently disregard the UN Security Council resolutions containing binding demands on immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan”, he said.

Minister emphasized that despite earlier warnings and condemnation by the international community and against the background of ongoing efforts towards the political settlement of the conflict, deliberate actions are being carried out in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan with a view to securing their colonization and annexation. They include, among others, implantation of settlers, destruction, and appropriation of historical and cultural heritage, exploitation and pillage of and illicit trade in assets, natural resources and other wealth in the occupied territories.

“Azerbaijan is honored to be the host of the next Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held on 25-26 October 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. We are very much encouraged by the expressed interest of the NAM Member States to take part at the Baku Summit at the highest level. This will, no doubt, contribute to our productive and result-oriented deliberations in Baku paving the way for further enhancing the role of the Movement as an anti-war and peace-loving force. Taking this opportunity I would like to request those Member States who have not yet confirmed their participation at the Summit, to do so at their earliest convenience in order to facilitate the organization and protocol arrangements by the Organizing Committee,” Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov said.

News.Az

News.Az