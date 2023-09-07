Azerbaijani FM briefs Russian foreign ministry’s special rep on Armenian provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday received Igor Khovaev, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the current situation in the region, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov pointed out that Armenia’s statement, which hinders the peace agenda and targets the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, rhetoric and provocations harm the efforts and initiatives aimed at establishing sustainable peace in the region. He noted that despite Azerbaijan’s commitment to the normalization process with Armenia, Armenia’s interference in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs is unacceptable.

The FM noted that amid Armenia's unfounded claims about the "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region, the refusal of the proposal to intensify the use of the Lachin road in parallel with the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road shows that the situation is not humanitarian at all, but rather political in nature.

FM Bayramov emphasized the importance of condemnation of such steps by the international community in the context of increasing political and military provocations by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az