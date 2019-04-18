Azerbaijani FM: Brussels summit to be another milestone for Eastern Partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Eastern Partnership program of the European Union (EU) is an important and useful institution, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov during a press conference in Poland.

“The Eastern Partnership is a very interesting umbrella. It was established 10 years ago by the initiative of Poland and Sweden. Of course, six countries have different aspirations. Through the years of being inside this initiative, I think that we got one of the very important lessons. We learn how to better understand the EU. I believe that EU learns how to better understand Azerbaijan in this case or other members of the Eastern Partnership,” the minister said.

Mammadyarov noted that the Eastern Partnership Summit will be held next month in Brussels.

“I think that it will be another milestone to see what we will do for the next decade to strengthen it and in which direction we are going to develop this institution,” he added.

Eastern Partnership is a Polish-Swedish initiative that originated in 2009 and is part of the European Neighborhood Policy, which includes the EU’s eastern neighbors. Program participants include Azerbaijan, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus and Armenia.

