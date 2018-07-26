Azerbaijani FM comments on Pashinyan’s statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Republic and Azerbaijani people are the most interested in speedy, peaceful solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict. As a side subjected to military aggression and occupation, Azerbaijani people have been suffered from this war for more than 25 years, Hikmat Hajiyev, Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said while commenting on statements of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse about the peace.

‘Armenian PM and his spouse stated they want peace. If they really want peace, they must put an end to Armenia’s war against Azerbaijan, withdraw troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and provide the return of Azerbaijani refugees to their home. Consequently, ‘status quo’ should be changed and the fact of military occupation should be eliminated. This is a fundamental issue. Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that this situation may lead to peace and stability in the region. This is the main point and formula of the negotiations conducted via OSCE co-chairs. However, speaking about peace while continuing occupation, conducting annexation of Azerbaijani lands, preventing the return of hundreds of thousands of refugees to their home is an insincere approach and nothing but artificial public propaganda’, he said, according to APA.

The spokesman said at the end that he hopes the intention of peace of the Armenian PM and his spouse will be the switch from word to deed.

News.Az

