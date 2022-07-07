Azerbaijani FM: Delimitation of Azerbaijan-Armenia borders will not be a simple process

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The formation of commissions on determining borders was a complex process in itself. Armenia had preconditions. They demanded de-escalation measures and the withdrawal of Azerbaijani soldiers from the borders," said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, a correspondent of News.az reports.

"However, Azerbaijan put forward its position. We believe that we stand on our borders and it is our duty to protect borders. This process should be conducted by analyzing historical and legal documents through negotiations with the participation of experts.

Delimitation is a time-consuming process. It is impossible to start the process at any time and complete it in a short time.

Considering the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it will not be a simple process, there will be sensitive moments. However, we consider that the commission itself is already progress.

We have already held the first meeting, and further meetings are not excluded," the minister said.

News.Az