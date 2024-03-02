Azerbaijani FM discusses current regional situation with OSCE Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary General of the OSCE Helga Schmid on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

The two discussed the cooperation agenda within the Azerbaijan-OSCE framework, the current situation in the region, and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

The sides also explored the possibility of collaborating on various projects between Azerbaijan and the OSCE, as well as areas of cooperation regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host this year.

Highlighting the latest processes regarding peace and normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the anti-Azerbaijani statements made by Armenia on various platforms, as well as the recent provocations, contradict Armenia`s peace rhetoric.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az