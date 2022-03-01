Azerbaijani FM discusses situation in Ukraine with UK's Minister of State

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of State (Minister for Europe and North America) in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) James Cleverly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

According to the ministry, the sides exchanged views on regional issues, in particular on the situation in Ukraine.

The ministers discussed relevant issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, as well as other topics of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az