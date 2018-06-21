Azerbaijani FM heads to Minsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for Minsk, Belarus on an official visit.

Mammadyarov will attend the 10th round of informal ministerial dialogues of the Eastern Partnership countries which is due to take place in Minsk on June 21-22, the Foreign Ministry reports.

The Azerbaijani FM will make a speech at the event and hold several meetings.

