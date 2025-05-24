Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM holds phone call with his Pakistani counterpart

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM holds phone call with his Pakistani counterpart
Photo: Pakistani Foreign Ministry

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

According to the information, all aspects of bilateral relations were discussed, and an exchange of views on regional and international events took place during the telephone conversation.

The ministers also discussed the upcoming visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      