Azerbaijani FM holds phone conversation with Iranian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's MFA.

According to the information, during the phone conversation, opinions were exchanged on the issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the current situation in the region, and the prospects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the phone conversation, regional cooperation matters of mutual interest were also discussed.

News.Az