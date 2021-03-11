Azerbaijani FM holds phone talk with Polish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 11, 2021, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his Polish counterpart on the current situation in the region, issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as the work done by our country in this direction. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, drawing attention to the fact that there are numerous mines in the liberated territories and, thus, they pose a direct threat to people's lives on a daily basis, stressed that the Armenian side still refuses to provide mine maps to Azerbaijan.

Polish Minister Zbigniew Rau stressed the importance of the implementation of trilateral statements, the normalization of relations between the two countries and the role of international organizations in this regard.

The Ministers also exchanged views on various issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, including the successful continuation of the political dialogue, the expansion of cooperation in the economic sphere, in particular, the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, as well as high-level reciprocal visits, including visits at the parliamentary level.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

