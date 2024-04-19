Azerbaijani FM informs Algerian ambassador about current situation in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with outgoing Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the country Abdelouahab Osmane.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the Algerian ambassador for his efforts to develop relations between the two countries during his tenure in Azerbaijan, and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The sides hailed the growing partnership, friendly relations, and high-level contacts between Azerbaijan and Algeria, emphasizing the significance of mutual activity and expanding relations across political, economic, humanitarian, energy, inter-parliamentary relations and other domains. They also commended the successful cooperation between the two countries within the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and other international platforms.

“We highly appreciate Algerian support for Azerbaijan’s position based on international law regarding the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict,” FM Bayramov noted. The minister also briefed the ambassador on the current situation in the region and the normalization process with Armenia.

During the meeting, the two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az