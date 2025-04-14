Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov met with Lithuania's Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 14, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, Julius Pranevičius, News.Az reports citing MFA.

The meeting discussed Azerbaijan-Lithuania bilateral and multilateral relations, as well as the regional and international situation.

It was noted that there is significant potential for expanding cooperation between the two countries in economy, trade, energy security, and humanitarian fields and the importance of the political consultation mechanism for addressing emerging issues was emphasized. Additionally, the need to enhance partnership within multilateral platforms was highlighted.

During the meeting, an exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev. The Lithuanian side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Julius Pranevičius.

