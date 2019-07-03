Azerbaijani FM leaves for Peru on working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for Lima on a working visit at the invitation of his Peruvian counterpart Néstor Popolizio Bardales.

During the visit Mammadyarov will participate in the 14th Summit of Presidents of the Pacific Alliance member states (Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile) and officials of the observer countries, which is due to take place in Lima on July 5-6, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

On the sidelines of the event, the Alliance member states and observer countries will hold discussions on prospects for the development of cooperation in the spheres of transport, innovation, high technologies, culture, tourism, education, healthcare, etc.

Along with the officials from the observer countries, representatives of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the European Union, the OSCE and the Eurasian Economic Cooperation Organization will take part in the 14th Pacific Alliance Summit.

