Azerbaijani FM meets his Ukrainian counterpart as part of visit to New York

Azerbaijani FM meets his Ukrainian counterpart as part of visit to New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin within the framework of his visit to New York.

The Ministers expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between the two countries and the development of political dialogue. They highly appreciated the work of the Presidents Council, the Intergovernmental Joint Commission, the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations, as well as the role of inter-party political consultations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties noted the opening of the North-South, East-West and South-Western routes and said that these projects opened favorable opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed cooperation within the United Nations and its specialized agencies, OSCE, Council of Europe, BSEC, GUAM and other international organizations.

The sides also discussed issues of expanding bilateral legal framework, cooperation in energy, science, education, tourism, agriculture, culture, pharmacy and other areas of mutual interest.

The ministers further exchanged views on international and regional issues.

News.Az

News.Az