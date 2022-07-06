Azerbaijani FM meets with CICA Director

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Executive Director of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay, News.az reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted the importance Azerbaijan attaches to cooperation within the framework of CICA. The Minister said that nowadays the importance of regional cooperation formats have increased, noting in this regard, the trilateral cooperation formats implemented with the participation of Azerbaijan, including the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Türkiye Foreign Affairs and Transport ministers' conference recently held in Baku. FM Bayramov emphasized the importance of the topic of transport connectivity, as well as the development of the East-West Middle corridor.

Executive Director Kairat Sarybay stated that the visit program to Azerbaijan is quite interesting, including that the meetings held with relevant institutions are useful in terms of obtaining detailed information on topics important to CICA. He hailed Azerbaijan’s active participation within the framework of CICA. Noting that connectivity is one of the most urgent issues for CICA, Sarybay emphasized that Azerbaijan is distinguished by its constructive position in this regard.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the transformation of CICA, activities on issues of common interest within this platform, preparation for the upcoming Summit, as well as regional issues.

