Azerbaijani FM meets with GNAT Committee chair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with a delegation led by Mahmut Ozer, Chairman of the National Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

As the meeting unfolded, the parties hailed the high level of allied relations between brotherly Azerbaijan and Türkiye. They emphasized that the common language, history, religion and national and moral values that unite the two peoples lie at the heart of these relations. The parties acknowledged that the strategic alliance, exemplified by the Shusha Declaration, which provides momentum for future collaboration and unity, uniting the two peoples, is the main factor in ensuring sustainable peace and development in the South Caucasus region. They also added that regional and global projects have been implemented thanks to the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that reciprocal visits of various levels contributed to further strengthening of relations. The minister underlined that Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation is unparalleled in the world, noting that it has now reached the highest level thanks to the political will of the two countries’ leaders.Noting that Türkiye always stands by Azerbaijan, FM Bayramov said mutual support is shown in all fields, adding that the glorious Victory of Azerbaijan is of great importance for the entire Turkic world.Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his confidence that the existing cooperation between the two countries in the field of education would be further strengthened with the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye University.The sides discussed other issues of mutual interest, as well as prospects for future cooperation.

News.Az