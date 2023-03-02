Azerbaijani FM meets with his Palestinian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki on the sidelines of the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, News.az reports.

The focus of discussions were the topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the current situation in the region.

The sides hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine in various fields over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

FM Bayramov expressed confidence that the opening of Azerbaijan`s representative office in the Palestinian city of Ramallah will give an additional impetus to the development of existing relations.

Minister Riyad al-Maliki highlighted the importance of mutual visits and political dialogue in terms of developing relations which are based on mutual respect, solidarity and friendship between Azerbaijan and Palestine.

The Palestinian FM said that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the NAM significantly contributes to the development of the movement, as well as serves to further strengthen it.

News.Az