Azerbaijani FM meets with Jamestown Foundation president

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has met with a delegation led by President of the Jamestown Foundation Glen E. Howard to discuss the history and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and the USA.

They also discussed regional and international issues, AzerTag reports.

Mammadyarov provided an insight into Azerbaijan’s energy strategy, implementation of TANAP/TAP projects and their role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, cooperation with the USA in the fight against international terrorism, and transport projects of which Azerbaijan is the linchpin. He also highlighted Azerbaijan`s contribution to the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, and transit and logistics support for NATO-led operations in Afghanistan.

They also exchanged views on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Minister Mammadyarov said that continuation of Armenia’s aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the presence of the Armenian troops there is the main threat to the regional peace and security.

News.Az

