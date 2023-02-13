Azerbaijani FM meets with Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy of the Italian Republic Adolfo Urso, News.az reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the development of bilateral relations that has reached a level of multifaceted strategic partnership.

He also emphasized the importance of high-level reciprocal visits between the two countries, including the visit of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan in 2018, as well as the visits of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Italy in 2020 and 2022, saying that these visits contributed to further strengthening of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Highlighting strong political ties between the two countries, FM Bayramov emphasized the crucial role played by joint projects implemented in oil and gas, as well as electric energy sectors.

The sides also highlighted fruitful Azerbaijani-Italian cooperation in the economic sphere, describing Italy as Azerbaijan’s biggest trade partner and Azerbaijan as Italy’s biggest energy supplier.

Touching upon the issues of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of education, Minister Bayramov emphasized the importance of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, the foundation stone of which was laid with the participation of former Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi di Maio.

Azerbaijani FM also briefed Minister Adolfo Urso about restoration works carried out in the liberated territories following the Patriotic War, normalization and peace process with Armenia, expressing his gratitude to Italy for supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Italian Minister Adolfo Urso underscored the importance of strategic cooperation and dialogue between Azerbaijan and Italy, noting wide prospects for bilateral cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on renewable energy, agricultural machinery, pharmaceutical industry, culture and other issues of mutual interest.

