Azerbaijani FM meets with new OSCE Minsk Group co-chair of Russia

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with new co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev of the Russian Federation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Igor Khovayev on his appointment.

Khovayev said the visit was arranged for familiarization purposes.

FM Bayramov briefed the Russian co-chair on the current situation in the region, steps taken by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, the possibility of normalizing relations with Armenia on the basis of international law as the occupation factor is eliminated, as well as futility of revanchist position of Armenia and the importance of taking advantage of the opportunities for cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statement and the realization of confidence-building measures.

