Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday met with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmidt as part of his working visit to Turkiye, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on various aspects of the bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and OSCE, the process of restoration, reconstruction and reintegration in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as well as the latest developments in the region.

FM Bayramov briefed his interlocutor on the work done by Azerbaijan in the reconstruction of the liberated territories, especially in the field of ecology and environmental protection. The minister also spoke about the steps taken by Azerbaijan to implement the trilateral statements.

They also discussed issues related to the possible involvement of the OSCE in the construction and reintegration processes in the post-conflict phase.

The sides then exchanged views on other regional and global issues of mutual interest.

News.Az