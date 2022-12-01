Azerbaijani, Romanian Top Diplomats mull bilateral strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 1, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Bogdan Aurescu, as part of the 29th meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held in the Polish city of Lodz, News.az reports citing the press service of the MFA.

Priority areas of the Azerbaijani-Romanian bilateral strategic partnership, issues of cooperation in energy, transport, transit, trade and economic areas, as well as on multilateral platforms were discussed in detail at the meeting. Satisfaction was expressed with the growing number of visits and political dialogue between countries.

Bayramov informed his Romanian counterpart about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the steps taken by Azerbaijan towards the preparation of an agreement on peace with Armenia. The minister drew attention to the existing mine threat and its serious humanitarian consequences.

Minister Aurescu noted the great strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania, the importance of further development of practical cooperation in the field of energy and energy security.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest and security.

News.Az