Azerbaijani FM meets with Russian deputy PM

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Alexei Overchuk, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in the framework of his visit to the Russian Federation, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive cooperation in various fields between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached at the last meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in June of this year, as well as the implementation of roadmaps for various cooperation areas.

The interlocutors discussed issues of strengthening cooperation in the humanitarian, cultural and educational spheres.

The importance of expanding inter-regional cooperation and holding events to promote this cooperation was also stressed.

At the meeting, the sides discussed mutual investments, including investments of Russian companies in engineering, pharmaceuticals, railways and other fields. It was noted that the commissioning of the North-South transport corridor and a new bridge over the Samur River, which are of special importance for the development of economic and trade relations, will give impetus to mutual relations.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

