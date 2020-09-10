Azerbaijani FM meets with UN Resident Coordinator

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 9, 2020, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Ghulam Isaczai.

The sides exchanged their views on mutually beneficial and comprehensive cooperation relations between the UN and Azerbaijan.

It was emphasized that the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev on holding the UN General Assembly special session in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was highly appreciated and it was noted that currently, the discussions continue on the format and modalities of the high-level meeting of the special session.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke on the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the latest provocation by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan along the border of two countries, the goals pursued by Armenia by this pre-planned military provocation, as well as about Azerbaijan raising this issue within an international organization, including the letter sent to UN Secretary-General on this regard.

UN Resident Coordinator Ghulam Isaczai referred to the statement of the UN Secretary-General on the recent incident that took place along the border of two states, noted the active role played by UN Secretary-General, and stressed that the UN is interested in a peaceful solution of the conflict.

At the meeting, the issue of conducting joint events commemorating the UN 75th Anniversary was discussed.

The sides also had an exchange on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

