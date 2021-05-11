Azerbaijani FM offers condolences over deadly terrorist attack in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov offered his deepest condolences over a deadly school shooting in Russia’s Kazan.

“Numerous innocent people were killed and injured as a result of this terrorist attack,” Minister Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Baku on Tuesday.

The Azerbaijani minister said the worst thing is that the incident took place at a school.

“The death of innocent people is a tragedy. I express my condolences to the friendly Russian people, and I wish the injured the possible soonest recovery,” he added.

Minister Bayramov reiterated that Azerbaijan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism, calling for united efforts against this plague.

As many as 11 people, including 9 children, were killed and at least 32 injured in a school shooting in Kazan on Tuesday.

News.Az

News.Az