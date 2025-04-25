Azerbaijani FM, OSCE Secretary General discuss regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a joint press conference after his meeting with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu.

Minister Bayramov noted that during discussions with Feridun Sinirlioğlu, they touched upon the cooperation and topics related to the post-conflict period, and ongoing reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The Minister noted that the meeting also addressed the current situation and possible solutions in the geography covering OSCE member states and neighbouring regions. The parties deliberated on such pressing issues as ethnic and religious intolerance, the decreasing trust between countries, and exchanged views on the need for the OSCE decision-making mechanism to flexibly adapt to new challenges against the backdrop of such fragile relations.

