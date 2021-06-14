Azerbaijani FM received non-resident ambassador of Mongolia to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Bold Ravdan, non-resident ambassador of Mongolia to Azerbaijan, accredited to Azerbaijan on June 14.

While welcoming the ambassador, Bayramov stressed the successful cooperation between the two countries both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The minister informed the opposite side about the aggressive policy of Armenia towards Azerbaijan, its consequences, the post-conflict phase, including information about the situation in the liberated districts, threat of mines, demining work, restoration and construction work.

During his visit to Aghdam, the ambassador had the opportunity to review the situation and current construction work.

The ambassador conveyed greetings to Bayramov from his Mongolian counterpart. The ambassador congratulated Azerbaijan on the restoration of territorial integrity and stressed that the visit to the liberated Aghdam city was very useful in terms of familiarization with the situation in these districts.

During the meeting, the ambassador invited the Azerbaijani foreign minister to visit Mongolia.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest, including the continuation of consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs, strengthening the regulatory framework, as well as trade and economic relations, cooperation in the field of tourism and other issues.

News.Az

News.Az