Azerbaijani FM receives incoming Czech ambassador

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly-appointed ambassador of Czech Republic, Milan Ekert.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Milan Ekert on his new assignment, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.Az. Milan Ekert presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

The ambassador vowed to spare no efforts for the further development of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Czech Republic during his tenure. He stressed that Azerbaijan is a reliable and strategic partner of Czech Republic in the region.

During the meeting, the sides viewed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and perspectives for further development. It was noted that there is great potential for further development of economic, trade and tourism relations between our countries. At the meeting the sides also expressed confidence that the commissioned Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) will contribute to furthering trade cooperation.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Milan Ekert every success in his future activities.

