Azerbaijani FM receives Japanese Ambassador upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan in Azerbaijan Junichi Wada upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, the Ministry told News.az.

The Minister thanked the Ambassador for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-Japan relations and wished him success in his future activities.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and expressed gratitude for the support he received from the state and government institutions and organizations of Azerbaijan during his activity.

During the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were exchanged.

