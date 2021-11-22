Azerbaijani FM receives TURKSOY’s Nizami Commemorative Badge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday met with Secretary-General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Dusen Kaseinov, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides hailed mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and TURKSOY and exchanged views on the work done by the organization to promote the common culture of the Turkic peoples.

Kaseinov gave detailed information about the activities carried out by the organization in connection with the "Year of Nizami" in Azerbaijan and said that the events on the works of great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi will continue until March 2022.

Kaseinov then presented a book on Nizami Ganjavi's work published by TURSOY and the Nizami Commemorative Badge to Minister Bayramov.

News.Az