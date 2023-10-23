Azerbaijani FM states need for pragmatic co-op between countries of region

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a statement at a meeting of foreign ministers in the 3+3 format in Tehran, News.az reports.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan said on X (Twitter) that the minister stressed the need for pragmatic, result-oriented and mutually respectful cooperation between the countries of the region.

A meeting in the "3+3" format with the participation of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye, Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov, Sergey Lavrov, Hakan Fidan and Ararat Mirzoyan began in Tehran.

The first meeting in the "3 + 3" format took place last year in Moscow.

News.Az