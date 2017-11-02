Azerbaijani FM to meet OSCE MG co-chairs on Nov. 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said on Thursday that he would meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on November 16.

“I’ll meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Moscow on November 16,” Mammadyarov told a joint press conference with his Montenegrin counterpart Srdjan Darmanovic in Baku on November 2, APA reported.



“A few days before, Armenia’s president and foreign minister will arrive in Moscow. It was proposed to hold a tripartite meeting. I know for sure that I will meet with the co-chairs in Moscow,” he added.

