Azerbaijani FM: "Today we are diplomats of the victorious country"

"Today, we are marking two holidays in Shusha, the pearl of Azerbaijan, and Karabakh, the cultural capital of our country and the Turkic world," said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the consultation of heads of diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan held in Shusha, APA reports.

'How lucky we are that today each of us is citizens of the victorious country, ambassadors of the victorious country, diplomats of the victorious country. I would like to express my gratitude to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and the heroic Azerbaijani Army, who gave us this joy Today, we bow to the souls of our martyrs with great gratitude, they secrified lived, and our veterans gave their blood, and as a result of this, we can all experience this happiness and joy," the head of MFA noted.

