Azerbaijani FM, UN chief discuss Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, featured discussions on a variety of topics, according to the Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.The parties exchanged views on the post-conflict normalization and peace process between Azerbajian and Armenia.“ Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at UNGA79 to deliberate on a diverse array of topics, including SDGS, COP29, demining, liberated territories reconstruction, post-conflict normalization and peace agenda,” the ministry posted on X.

News.Az