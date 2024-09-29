Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM, UN chief discuss Baku-Yerevan peace process

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM, UN chief discuss Baku-Yerevan peace process

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, featured discussions on a variety of topics, according to the Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

The parties exchanged views on the post-conflict normalization and peace process between Azerbajian and Armenia.

“ Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at UNGA79 to deliberate on a diverse array of topics, including SDGS, COP29, demining, liberated territories reconstruction, post-conflict normalization and peace agenda,” the ministry posted on X.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      