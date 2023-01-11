Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss situation on Lachin-Khankandi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the bilateral cooperation agenda and the current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that despite a number of constructive initiatives by the Azerbaijani side regarding the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations in the post-conflict period, Armenia has consistently obstructed the process through various provocations. In this regard, FM Bayramov emphasized the gross violation by Armenia of its obligations under the Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020, as well as Armenia’s using the Lachin road for military provocations, including the illegal transportation and planting of mines, illicit economic activity and looting of natural resources, illegal crossing of third-country nationals.

Jeyhun Bayramov underlined that the legitimate demands of the Azerbaijani civil society representatives, who are protesting on the Lachin road against the illegal activities that have been committed during the 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories and have intensified in recent times, have not yet been fulfilled.

The minister noted that the claims about the alleged “blocking” of Armenian residents and the creation of a “humanitarian disaster” in the region as a result of the closure of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan are completely groundless. He also informed the US Assistant Secretary of State about the use of road by numerous vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Russian peacekeeping contingent and other humanitarian vehicles on a daily basis.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov said that despite the statements of the Azerbaijani side that there are no obstacles to the free movement of Armenian residents using the road, and that they intend to provide assistance to Armenians if necessary, the people who present themselves as the leaders of local Armenians are against the use of the road by the population.

FM Bayramov emphasized that the Azerbaijani side is committed to dialogue and is always ready to increase its efforts towards the establishment of peace in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az