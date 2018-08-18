Azerbaijani footballer signs contract with Russian club

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Krylia Sovetov FC has signed a contract with Azerbaijani national football player Ramil Shaydaev.

Report informs citing the official website of Samara representative that the 22-year-old striker has signed a 1-year contract. He will perform with squad number 11.

Notably, Shaydaev, who is a member of Russian Zenit club, broke his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor on August 9. He spent last season in Qarabag on lease contract. Krylia Sovetov is in the 9th place with 4 points after 3 rounds in the Russian Premier League.

News.Az

